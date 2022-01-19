Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in York, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
