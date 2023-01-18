It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 21 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in York, NE
