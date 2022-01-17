Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in York, NE

York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
