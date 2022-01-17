 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in York, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News