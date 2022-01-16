Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in York, NE
While global surface temperatures were the sixth warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest: a stronger sign of global warming.