Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in York, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.