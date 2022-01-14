 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in York, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in York, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

