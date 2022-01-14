Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in York, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 d…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
- Updated
While global surface temperatures were the sixth warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest: a stronger sign of global warming.
In 2021, 20 U.S. weather disasters had losses above $1 billion each. Explore this interactive to see the impacts and high costs of disasters since 1980.
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions a…
For the drive home in York: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 12F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, York people shoul…