Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in York, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

