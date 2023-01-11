Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in York, NE
