Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degree…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We wil…
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tod…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.99. We'll see a…
For the drive home in York: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, York residents should expect …
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the h…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions…
York's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freez…