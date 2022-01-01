Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in York, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. -10 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.