It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. -10 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in York, NE
