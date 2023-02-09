York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in York, NE
