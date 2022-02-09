 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in York, NE

York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

