Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in York, NE

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 8.05. Today's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from MON 8:42 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.