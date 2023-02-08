York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in York, NE
