Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in York, NE

York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

