It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 6.37. Today's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 3:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in York, NE
