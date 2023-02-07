York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Our warming trend will be interrupted by a cold front this afternoon that may generate a few showers as well. Find out who has the best chance…
Back to normal high temperatures today. The warming trend will come to an end on Thursday though with another cold front moving in. Find out h…
No rain or snow with today's cold front, but it will be dropping temperatures and increasing winds. Track the front and see how cold it's goin…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 3-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to b…
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degr…