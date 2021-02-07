It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -4.15. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at -1.3. 1 degree is today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing later during the night. Low…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. W…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.83. 19 degrees is…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, York people should be prepared for tempe…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds.…
This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming windy with periods of wintry precipitation later at night. Low 26F. W…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 25.71. We'll see a l…