 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in York, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -4.15. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News