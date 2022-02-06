Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in York, NE
