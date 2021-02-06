Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in York, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at -1.3. 1 degree is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from FRI 10:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.