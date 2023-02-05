Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.