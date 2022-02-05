 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in York, NE

York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

