Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in York, NE
