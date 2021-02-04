It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.83. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 10:00 AM CST. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in York, NE
