It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in York, NE
