Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in York, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 11:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

