Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 6:52 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in York, NE
