Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Nebraska Wednesday, bone-chilling cold Wednesday night. Full details here
All snow for many, but freezing rain and sleet will be falling as well in the southeastern part of the state. Find out how much ice and snow a…
While today will still be quite cold, a warm front will lift over us Saturday morning, resulting in a dramatic increase in temperatures. A col…
Dry today, but temperatures way below normal and windy. Really cold tonight as well and snow showers will start to creep back in. Find out how…
Not much going on in Nebraska during the day Tuesday. That changes for Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Freezing rain, sleet, and in som…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. We will see a mix…