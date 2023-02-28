Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.