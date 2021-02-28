York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for York: Mostly clear. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, York residents should expect…
York's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, York residents should expect tempera…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -2. We'll see a low temperature …
Temperatures in York will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should b…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 …
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling…
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be…