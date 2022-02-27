York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in York: Bitterly cold. Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -3F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mp…
York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 1F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. 1 degree is today's l…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. We'll see a low temper…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. A -3-degree low is fo…
This evening's outlook for York: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low -3F. …