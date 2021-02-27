Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in York, NE
