Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in York, NE
