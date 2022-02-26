 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in York, NE

York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

