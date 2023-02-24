It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2023 in York, NE
