It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 1F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. 1 degree is today's l…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Saturday's winds could be…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Generally fair. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. It looks…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. A -3-degree low is fo…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 18-degree low is forecaste…
York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…