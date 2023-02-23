It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in York, NE
