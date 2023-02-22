It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 1 degree. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in York, NE
