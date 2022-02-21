Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in York, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in York, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.