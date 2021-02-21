 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in York, NE

York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News