York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in York, NE
