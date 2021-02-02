 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in York, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News