York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 18-degree low is forecaste…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
This evening's outlook for York: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are exp…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It should be a …
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening in York: Considerable cloudiness. Low 26F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in…