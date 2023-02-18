The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow will be spreading across the southern half of the state today and tonight, but it will last longer in some spots more than others, …
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
From freeing stuck cars to clearing roads and sidewalks, Nebraska residents had their work cut out for them on Thursday.
Not a pleasant Valentine's Day with lots of showers and even some thunderstorms expected with a cold front today. It will be much colder for W…
After all the snow, sunny skies expected today, but breezy conditions will make it colder than we'd like. Find out if we'll warm up for Presid…