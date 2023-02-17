Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.