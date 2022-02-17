It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in York, NE
