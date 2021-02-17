 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in York, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

