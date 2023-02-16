It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow will be spreading across the southern half of the state today and tonight, but it will last longer in some spots more than others, …
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Not a pleasant Valentine's Day with lots of showers and even some thunderstorms expected with a cold front today. It will be much colder for W…
A sunny Friday across the area with much less wind than yesterday. Temperatures will rise even more for Saturday, but a cool down is expected …
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. The are…