It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -2. We'll see a low temperature of -6 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in York, NE
