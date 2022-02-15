 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in York, NE

Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

