It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -5 though it will feel even colder at -7. A -25-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -6. Today's forecasted low temperature is -19 degrees. The area will s…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Considerable cloudiness. Record low temperatures expected. Low -19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at 1. Today's forecasted low t…
York's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -6F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay co…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at 1.65. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel much colder at -9.83. A -7-degree low is foreca…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -3.66. Today's forecasted l…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 8.05. To…
This evening in York: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low -7F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches…
York's evening forecast: Snow showers. Low -8F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a g…