Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in York, NE
